Ninja Theory Safe From Closure as Microsoft Greenlits Its Next Game – Report

A new report claims that Hellblade developer Ninja Theory is safe from ongoing and upcoming Xbox layoffs and closures. After Microsoft shut down Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks, there was some concern that Ninja Theory would eventually meet the same fate as the studio has not made a commercially successful game since its acquisition.

Will Hellblade 2 save Ninja Theory from impending Xbox cuts?

Prior reports have suggested that Microsoft is considering releasing Hellblade 2 on PS5 eventually as its games aren’t generating revenue from day-one launches on Xbox Game Pass. Given that Tango Gameworks released the critically-acclaimed Hi-Fi Rush across all platforms before it was unceremoniously shut down, many wondered if Ninja Theory was set to meet the same fate.

However, according to Windows Central’s Jez Corden, “There are no plans whatsoever to close the studio any time soon.” Additionally, he claims that Microsoft has greenlit the studio’s next game (other than Project: Mara).

Following a second round of mass layoffs across Xbox, which saw Bethesda gutted, reports emerged that Microsoft’s gaming division is set to go through a third round of cuts in the near future. Whether that happens or not, Ninja Theory seems safe… at least for the foreseeable future.