PS5 and PS4 Releases: Every Game Release Date for Week Beginning June 3, 2024

The list of new PS5 and PS4 games for the week of June 3, 2024 features a sprinkling of AA games and a fair few indie titles. The highlight of the week is likely to be Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, but there is also Ubisoft’s Rocksmith+ subscription service and The Smurfs – Village Party to entertain younger gamers.

Here are all of the PS5 and PS4 games currently set to be released throughout the week of June 3 to 9, 2024.

PS5 Games

Cazzarion: Car Chase (June 3)

Zombie Legion (June 3)

Downward Enhanced Edition (June 4)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game (June 4)

Bad Birds (June 5)

BroodStar (June 5)

Dig or Die (June 5)

Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo (June 5)

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 (June 5)

Case Files: Behind Closed Doors (June 6)

DETECTIVE Minerva Case (June 6)

Rocksmith+ (June 6)

The Smurfs – Village Party (June 6)

Tour de France 2024 (June 6)

Football Striker 2024 (June 7)

Fridge Escape (June 7)

POMBERO: The Lord of the Night (June 7)

Rider’s Spirits (June 7)

Super Ninja Miner (June 9)

PS4 Games

Zombie Legion (June 3)

BroodStar (June 5)

Democracy 4: Console Edition (June 5)

Dig or Die (June 5)

Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo (June 5)

MFC – Midnight Fight Club (June 5)

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 (June 5)

Case Files: Behind Closed Doors (June 6)

Critical Strike Shooter: SWAT Rescue Missions (June 6)

Rocksmith+ (June 6)

The Smurfs – Village Party (June 6)

Tour de France 2024 (June 6)

Football Striker 2024 (June 7)

Fridge Escape (June 7)

POMBERO: The Lord of the Night (June 7)

Rider’s Spirits (June 7)

Super Ninja Miner (June 9)

A total of 19 games are coming to PS5 this week, while PS4 players get a slightly shorter list of 17 titles. The highlight for PS5 is the asymmetrical multiplayer horror game Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, which decided to stick to its original June 4 release date after initially showing up on the PlayStation Store for last week.

Rocksmith+ is a subscription service that helps users learn how to play guitar, bass, and piano. The game was originally aiming for consoles in 2021 before being delayed to 2022 on PC and 2023 on mobile. Meanwhile, The Smurfs – Village Party features more than 50 mini-games as well as an adventure mode with over 100 different characters.

Finally PSVR 2 players will be disappointed this week with no new titles, but at least the first PSVR 2 games will be making their debut on PS Plus Premium later this week.