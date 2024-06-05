Wild Bastards: Hybrid Shooter Sequel Blasts Onto PS5 This Year

Blue Manchu and Modus Games have revealed the release date for the follow-up to Void Bastards. The hybrid shooter Wild Bastards is out this September on PS5.

The mix of first-person shooter and strategy will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and Steam on September 12, 2024.

Wild Bastards comes from the veteran team behind Void Bastards and Card Hunter. The game has you travel from planet to planet to recruit, manage, and gun sling with a team of 13 outlaws. Each of them has their own weaponry, special power, and growth tree. On planets, you’ll wrangle loot and start showdowns that are then played out in intense, bite-sized shootouts.

The Wild Bastards were the most deadly gang in the galaxy. That was until a posse from the puritanical magnate Jebediah Chaste eliminated one outlaw after another. Faced with their own mortality, the two remaining members have teamed up with the Drifter, a mysterious sentient spacecraft. Together, they seek to find and resurrect the dead gang members as they flee to the mythical Homestead.

Wild Bastards Key Features

Heart-Pounding First-Person Shooter Combat

Intense Showdowns – Prove you’re the ultimate gunslinger by blasting an array of enemies in bullet-flying shootouts.

Tactical First-Person Shooter Combat – Use your wits to overcome crafty enemies that utilize cover, flank you, and employ a huge variety of special moves from teleportation to homing poisonous quills.



13 Outlaws to Manage

13 Outlaws to Play – Rebuild a gang of 13 outlaws, each with their own unique weapon, stunt, personality, relationships, and ability tree.

Build and Maintain Relationships – The gang know each other well, but that doesn’t mean they like each other. It’s your job to manage their dynamic relationships, but good luck getting feuding outlaws to ride together.

Keep the Gang Thriving – Accumulate resources to heal injured gang members, level up characters, improve relationships, and more.



Strategic Decision Making

Strategize for Victory – Evaluate each planet’s terrain, enemies, and traits before selecting which gang members you want to land there. Collect items, level up, and use special locations carefully to turn the odds in your favor!

An Ever-Changing, Lawless Galaxy – Roam the procedurally-generated galactic sectors and planets with varying parameters such as gravity, terrain features, weather, and more.



Challenge Mode

After completing the main campaign, a challenge mode unlocks to offer a sequence of challenge sectors with increasingly difficult levels and mutators to modify the play experience.