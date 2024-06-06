Hogwarts Legacy Summer Update Goes Live Today, Patch Notes Revealed

Hogwarts Legacy‘s big summer update goes live across all platforms today, the patch notes for which are now available. Main additions include the Haunted Shop mission (previously PlayStation exclusive), Photo Mode, talent point reset function, new cosmetics, and a new broom. The patch notes also reveal a lenghty list of bug fixes and improvements.

Bug fixes and improvements for current-gen platforms are listed as follows:

Localization

Implemented several updated localized Voice Over retakes for Japanese and Spanish.

Fixed the Brazilian Portuguese translation of “Silver Rim Spectacles”.

Fixed a Typo in the “Wingardium Leviosa” French spell description.

Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.

Audio

Fixed instance where the SFX/Dialogue Volume would become louder than the music Volume while using stereo devices and being set to 50%.

UI

Fixed instance that made player unable to select field guide pages’ options when accessing the menu while holding down the basic spell cast button.

Fixed instance where loading a Manual Save or Fast traveling to certain locations would cause alohamora prompts to disappear from magical beast cages.

Fixed instance where Dark Arts spells would become not equippable after equipping regural spells in loadout 1.

Fixed instance where the mission icon for the last arc of the Broom race would linger on screen after completion.

Gameplay

Removed butterflies misleading players to previously opened treasure chests.

Fixed Instance where using the Swift talent on the edge of the map would cause mission progression to linger on the “Seach for the Rune Symbol” step.

Achievements

Fixed instance where the Fountain on Hogwarts grounds flying field guide page wouldn’t count towards the Map Counters or The Bell Tower Wing Sector.

NPC

Fixed instance where Lodgok would occasionally remain stuck inside the Hogshead in Hogsmeade instead of traveling to the Witch’s Tomb, preventing player progression.

Avatar

Fixed instance where it wouldn’t be possible for the avatar to climb and reach a treasure chest in the High Keep.

Fixed instance where the Legendary Masquerade Masks would clip within the avatar’s face when equipped.

Fixed instance where swimming to treasure vault near Keenbridge would cause the avatar to fly into the air.

Navigation

Fixed instance where Professor Garlick and Professor Hecat could get stuck moving in the air after leaving the hospital.

Fixed instance where a loading screen would cause a cage door to lock up again without regenerating an alohamora lock on it in a bandit camp on the north end of the map.

Fixed instance where loading a save and fast travelling to any location would make alohomora locks disappear from fixed cages.

Fixed instance where bone clusters would lose collision and fall through the floor when interacted with.

Combat

Fixed Instance where Loyalist assassin enemies’ attacks would not damage the avatar.

Lighting

Fixed instance where blinding lighting VFX would display when exiting the Hallway castle vault.

Fixed instance where light changes would be visible when the camera angle shifts while in conversation with Professor Garlick in the Greenhouse.

Accessibility

Fixed instance where setting left handed mode while in the vivarium caused the avatar to drink a potion or deploy combat plants while attempting to access the beasts’ menu.

Miscellaneous

Updated Credits

PS5 specific

Audio Increased avatar dialogue volume during final fight.

Localization Fixed instance where localized keyboard w/special characters would not display when naming Avatar and captured magical beasts.

VFX Added missing fire VFX to the fireplace located at Pitt-Upon-Ford.

Overland Fixed instance where a moonstone node on the mountain side could not be reached or interacted with.

Gameplay Fixed instance where choosing to try again after falling behind Professor Fig inside Gringotts Vault would cause the player to respawn OOW and block progression.



Patch notes for last-gen platforms are as follows:

Localization

Audio

Gameplay

Fixed instance where an unbreakable giant pumpkin asset would make a treasure chest unobtainable in Feldcroft.

Fixed Instance that using the Swift talent on the edge of the map would cause mission progression to linger on the “Seach for the Rune Symbol” step.

Fixed instance where it would be impossible to save a magical beast after opening a cage in the bandit camp south-west of the West Forbidden forest Foo Flame fast travel point.

Achievements

Fixed Instance where Myrtle’s Bathroom field guide page would not count towards the Great Hall or Hogwarts map counters.

NPC

Avatar

Miscellaneous

