Metal Gear Solid Delta Release Date Apparently Leaked by GameStop

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater‘s release date may have been leaked by none other than GameStop. There’s some skepticism about the retailer’s information because the leaked release date of November 17, 2024 falls on a Sunday. At the same time, however, November 17 isn’t a typical placeholder.

November 17, 2024 happens to be the original MGS 3: Snake Eater’s 20th anniversary. GameStop announced this release date on X while advertising the Collector’s Edition pre-orders that just went live. The tweet has since been scrubbed but screenshots are already making rounds on sites like Reddit.

There are two possibilities here if GameStop hasn’t made a genuine mistake: MGS Delta may have an early access release date or Konami is planning to break from the norm and release the game on the 20th anniversary of the original. Considering the publisher has yet to reveal MGS Delta’s Tactical Edition, there’s a chance the early access is part of both Tactical and Collector’s editions but just hasn’t been announced.

Credible leaker billbil-kun recently claimed to have heard that MGS Delta: Snake Eater has been pushed into 2025. But with pre-orders going live today, it remains to be seen if that turns out to be true.