Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Trailer Reveals Release Date for Remaster of Cult Classic

Dragami Games has unveiled a new Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP trailer and a release date for the cult classic’s remaster.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will be released digitally on September 25, 2024 on PS5.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is a remake of the original Lollipop Chainsaw (2012), on which Yoshimi Yasuda lead development as producer. RePOP is a definitive version of the game which leaves the story unchanged, with the focus on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay content.

Watch Juliet, a descendant of zombie hunters, as she fights alongside her boyfriend and family to stop a zombie apocalypse starting in her high school in “Juliet’s 18th Birthday.”

Watch the Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP trailer below.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will also release a physical edition worldwide. Further details are to be announced at a later date.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Quality of Life Improvements

The game’s resolution has been increased to full HD, and load times have been greatly shortened.

The chainsaw action has been sped up with the introduction of the Chained Hits Hunting system, in which chaining multiple hits in succession increases the player’s attack speed.

The input timings for Combo Actions have been adjusted, to better fit players’ expectations.

Chainsaw Blaster action has been improved with the addition of auto-lock and auto-fire modes that can be toggled. And an increased maximum ammo count of 99.

The player can now immediately use Combo Actions at the start of the game.

Additional Gameplay Content