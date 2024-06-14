Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Trailer Release Date

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Trailer Reveals Release Date for Remaster of Cult Classic

By Neil Bolt

Dragami Games has unveiled a new Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP trailer and a release date for the cult classic’s remaster.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will be released digitally on September 25, 2024 on PS5.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is a remake of the original Lollipop Chainsaw (2012), on which Yoshimi Yasuda lead development as producer. RePOP is a definitive version of the game which leaves the story unchanged, with the focus on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay content.

Watch Juliet, a descendant of zombie hunters, as she fights alongside her boyfriend and family to stop a zombie apocalypse starting in her high school in “Juliet’s 18th Birthday.”

Watch the Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP trailer below.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will also release a physical edition worldwide. Further details are to be announced at a later date.

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Quality of Life Improvements

  • The game’s resolution has been increased to full HD, and load times have been greatly shortened.
  • The chainsaw action has been sped up with the introduction of the Chained Hits Hunting system, in which chaining multiple hits in succession increases the player’s attack speed.
  • The input timings for Combo Actions have been adjusted, to better fit players’ expectations.
  • Chainsaw Blaster action has been improved with the addition of auto-lock and auto-fire modes that can be toggled. And an increased maximum ammo count of 99.
  • The player can now immediately use Combo Actions at the start of the game.

Additional Gameplay Content

  • Separate from Original Mode, RePOP adds “RePOP mode,” which uses a unique and colorful pop art-inspired art style for damage effects.
  • Unique new chainsaws with distinctly different features have been added.
  • There are 30 costumes, more than the original game’s costume count. Combined with the addition of 4 new hair colors and 4 new chainsaws, this adds up to 750 different possible combinations.
  • Juliet’s Room has been expanded with more features.
  • A “Time Attack” mode with ranking feature has been added.
Neil became a horror fan from just a nightmare-inducing glimpse of the Ghoulies VHS cover and a book on how to draw ghosts. It escalated from there and now that's almost all he writes and talks about.

