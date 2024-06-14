Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Trailer Reveals Release Date for Remaster of Cult Classic

Dragami Games has unveiled a new Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP trailer and a release date for the cult classic’s remaster.
Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will be released digitally on September 25, 2024 on PS5.
Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP is a remake of the original Lollipop Chainsaw (2012), on which Yoshimi Yasuda lead development as producer. RePOP is a definitive version of the game which leaves the story unchanged, with the focus on quality-of-life improvements and additional gameplay content.
Watch Juliet, a descendant of zombie hunters, as she fights alongside her boyfriend and family to stop a zombie apocalypse starting in her high school in “Juliet’s 18th Birthday.”
Watch the Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP trailer below.
Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will also release a physical edition worldwide. Further details are to be announced at a later date.
Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Quality of Life Improvements
- The game’s resolution has been increased to full HD, and load times have been greatly shortened.
- The chainsaw action has been sped up with the introduction of the Chained Hits Hunting system, in which chaining multiple hits in succession increases the player’s attack speed.
- The input timings for Combo Actions have been adjusted, to better fit players’ expectations.
- Chainsaw Blaster action has been improved with the addition of auto-lock and auto-fire modes that can be toggled. And an increased maximum ammo count of 99.
- The player can now immediately use Combo Actions at the start of the game.
Additional Gameplay Content
- Separate from Original Mode, RePOP adds “RePOP mode,” which uses a unique and colorful pop art-inspired art style for damage effects.
- Unique new chainsaws with distinctly different features have been added.
- There are 30 costumes, more than the original game’s costume count. Combined with the addition of 4 new hair colors and 4 new chainsaws, this adds up to 750 different possible combinations.
- Juliet’s Room has been expanded with more features.
- A “Time Attack” mode with ranking feature has been added.