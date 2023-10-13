Lollipop Chainsaw Repop Set to Switch From Remake to Remaster

Dragami Games has revealed that it has changed the direction of Lollipop Chainsaw Repop with a switch from creating a remake to a remaster instead.

Back to the original flavor

The developer says it has made the decision based on fan feedback, but studio founder Yoshimi Yasuda did not clarify what that change entails. Perhaps a restarted project or just tweaking what it has to feel closer to the original game.

Earlier this year, Dragami Games pushed the game out of its 2023 release window and into the Summer of 2024. So, there’s a possibility the two announcements are connected.

Last year, Yasuda addressed fan concerns about how much was being changed and left out of the proposed remake, with original creators Suda 51 and James Gunn being absent this time around and much of the soundtrack out of the licensing agreement.

Interestingly, Yasuda said then that while it would be ideal to remaster the original, such issues made it difficult.

“Of course, the ideal thing to do would be to make a remastered version of the original game, changing nothing.

“However, we were unfortunately unable to include 16 of the licensed songs, which were a great part of the original game’s feel, and so we are instead aiming for a remake that is as close as possible to a remaster.”

The original Lollipop Chainsaw came out on PS3 in 2012, and featured the combined talents of Suda 51 and James Gunn in its development. The hack n’ slash adventure sees high schooler Juliet Starling, a zombie-killing machine, investigating a fresh zombie outbreak and carving up the undead with a chainsaw.