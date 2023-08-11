Lollipop Chainsaw Remake Release Date Delayed Until 2024

Dragami Games has announced the Lollipop Chainsaw remake release date has been pushed out of 2023.

The game will now shift to a Summer 2024 release window and it’s been retitled Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. The decision has been made to get the best possible version of the game to fans.

In a statement, Dragami Games had this to say,

“Although development of RePOP was carried out with the intention of a 2023 release, our commitment to providing the best possible quality experience to our players led us to making the hard decision to extend the development period in order to ensure this,” Dragami Games said in a press release.

“We sincerely apologize to all who had been waiting for the latest installment in the Lollipop Chainsaw series, and kindly ask for your understanding in this matter.”

Lollipop Chainsaw Revs Up For 2024

The original release window had been a vague one of 2023. So there’s a little less disappointment in that I suppose.

The original Lollipop Chainsaw came out on PS3 in 2012, and featured the combined talents of Suda 51 and James Gunn in its development. The hack n’ slash adventure sees high schooler Juliet Starling, a zombie-killing machine, investigating a fresh zombie outbreak and carving up the undead with a chainsaw.