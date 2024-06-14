New World: Aeternum Closed Beta Signups Open Now

Players can now sign up for the New World: Aeternum Confidential Console Closed Beta that is due to start next month. The beta aims to let players test out a variety of content from the character creation tool through to end-game activities, although those who do take part will be subject to a non-disclosure agreement.

How to sign up for the New World: Aeternum closed beta

The Confidential Console Closed Beta is available to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players in North America and Europe. The beta begins at 9 AM PT on July 11 and runs until 9 AM PT on July 17. Those who wish to take part can sign up now:

Go to the New World: Aeternum website and sign in with your Amazon account. Choose your platform: PlayStation or Xbox Hit the Sign Up Now button

Those who are chosen to take part in the closed beta will be notified via email “in the days leading up to the start of the test.” Preloads will begin at 9 AM PT on July 9. The test is subject to a Non-Disclosure Agreement meaning players won’t be able to stream, post videos or screenshots, or discuss the game outside of the feedback channels.

The beta offers the chance to customize a character, experiment with unique weapons, and explore vast, supernatural zones both in the campaign and end-game. Bear in mind that progress will be wiped before the game’s full release on October 15. Cross-play is available between PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, although PC players will not take part in this beta.

Following a leak on the PlayStation Store, New World: Aeternum was confirmed for consoles during Summer Game Fest. Aeternum will come with the base game, the Rise of the Angry Earth expansion, and all updates that PC players have received so far, including Brimstone Sands. New features will include a large-scale PvP zone, a 10-player raid, and end-game solo trials.