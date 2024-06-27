Dr Disrespect Being Removed From NBA 2K24 Following Twitch Ban Fiasco – Report

Popular video game streamer Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, better known as Dr Disrespect, is reportedly being removed from NBA 2K24. The streamer, who fell from grace over allegations that he exchanged inappropriate messages with a minor, was also featured in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K24 Season 9 patch will scrub Dr Disrespect’s name and animations, report claims

The aforementioned report comes from Dexerto, who reached out to 2K following the controversy.

2K has confirmed to Dexerto that Dr Disrespect is being removed from NBA 2K24 in the next patch pic.twitter.com/1KeXLOJBXd — Dexerto (@Dexerto) June 26, 2024

The allegations against Dr Disrespect surfaced when a former Twitch employee revealed on X that the streamer’s infamous Twitch ban was the result of him messaging a minor. Following the news, Dr Disrespect’s own game studio Midnight Society investigated the claims and parted ways with him.

Dr Disrespect has since admitted in a public statement that he exchanged Twitch whisper messages with a minor back in 2017, which he described as “casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more.”

Following the statement, Dr Disrespect was promptly dropped by Turtle Beach, and the San Francisco 49ers have severed ties with him. Now, NBA 2K is set to remove him from the franchise in the coming weeks. A release date for the patch has not been shared.