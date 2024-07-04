PS4 Helped AMD Avoid Bankruptcy, Claims Employee

PS4‘s success helped AMD avoid bankruptcy, according to a senior director at the component manufacturer. Renato Fragale, who has been at AMD for over 22 years now, made this significant claim in his LinkedIn profile, which is still up at the time of this writing.

PS4 ‘one of the most successful launches in AMD history,’ claims director

The LinkedIn profile in question was first spotted by X user Timur222. Fragale, who has held numerous roles at AMD in a career spanning two decades, was a senior product development engineering manager at AMD when he helped lead the production of PS4’s tech.

According to Fragale, AMD’s work with Sony was “viewed as one of the most successful launches in AMD history, helping AMD to avoid bankruptcy.”

The PlayStation 4 helped AMD to avoid bankruptcy pic.twitter.com/NZJqPQGCHr — Timur222 (@bogorad222) July 4, 2024

Fragale has since moved up the ladder, and is currently the senior director of OEM consumer and gaming client business.

AMD developed PS4’s semi-custom Accelerated Processing Unit (APU). Speaking to The Inquirer back in 2013, the company said that it was the most powerful APU that it had built back then.

“Everything that Sony has shared in that single chip is AMD, but we have not built an APU quite like that for anyone else in the market,” AMD famously said at the time.