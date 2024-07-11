The First Descendent Update 1.0.2 Improves Named Monsters, No Plans to Nerf Builds

Developer Nexon recently rolled out The First Descendent Update 1.0.2, introducing various changes to the multiplayer third-person looter shooter. The patch removes an unpopular element from Named Monsters and adds matchmaking to more missions. The developer also responded to concerns that it might nerf powerful anti-boss builds.

The First Descendant update 1.0.2 went live at 6:05 a.m. Pacific / 9:05 Eastern on Thursday. Among the key changes is adding the ability to matchmake with other players on Hard Infiltration Operations. As with other mission types, players can now select “Start Public Operation” to team up with other players on the same Operation. Developers note that players can still start a Public Operation even if they change rewards. However, selecting an addition option locks them into Private Operations.

Another change introduced by The First Descendant’s new update is removing sequential Immunity Spheres from named monsters. “The Dev Team acknowledges the community’s concern about the monotonous patterns of Named Monsters and strives to enhance them,” reads the attached Director’s comment. “In particular, we’ve noted that the pattern involving breaking spheres in a specific order isn’t appropriate for public matching and have decided to remove it immediately.” Nexon plans to make further changes to Named Monsters in future updates.

Nexon also used The First Descendent update’s patch notes to ease fears that it will nerf characters Tamer and Gley’s current meta builds. “It has come to our attention that the community is worried about possible nerfs to Tamer and Gley’s infinite magazine builds,” the comment says. “This meta is very strong, but since it is within the scope of what the Dev Team has planned, there are no immediate plans to do so.” The Director also noted that there are other similarly effective builds that players haven’t discovered yet.

The First Descendent 1.0.2 patch notes

Content Improvements

Added the ‘Start Public Operation’ function (matchmaking) to Infiltration Operations (Hard). ‘Start Public Operation’ is available even if you change the selected reward, but if you select an additional option, only ‘Start Private Operation’ will be available.

Removed the sequential type Immunity Spheres from Named Monsters. They have been changed to either the default or extermination types.

Increased the quantity of rare basic materials dropped from Encrypted Vaults three-fold. The Elite Vulgus that appear in Field Missions and Infiltration Operations will now drop them too.

Reduced the time from two 90-second to two 60-second occupations for the Kingston’ Vulgus Data Transmitter’ Hacking Mission.

Improved the Battle Pass Battle Supply Shop button’s visibility by redesigning it in the format of the Bonus Shop banner.

Updated the Library window from closing when the map is opened and closed through the Acquisition Information pop-up.

Improved the duration of party invitation messages to make them easier to confirm and accept.

Improved the duration of the Descendant Instructor’s lines.

Moved the guide NPC you meet after first arriving in Albion closer.

Optimization Improvements

[PC] Improved the stability of the shader preparation process by reducing the CPU load during shader generation. (Updated) Due to shader optimization, shader has to be generated again. It may take some time depending on the deviceCurrently, we are actively monitoring this issue, and if you encounter issues with a 13th or 14th gen Intel, please refer to Intel’s official guide.

[PC] Lowered GPU memory usage when set at High or higher quality.

[PC] Fixed an issue where character skins were displayed abnormally in low graphics settings intermittently during extended play.

[PC] Fixed a bug that allowed frame limits to be set when using Nvidia and AMD’s Frame Generation.

[Common] Fixed an issue where shadows were intermittently displayed abnormally depending on the view.

[Common] Made various other fixes for optimization purposes, and we will continuously monitor them.

Bug Fixes