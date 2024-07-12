Phasmophobia PS5 Release Date Update & Details Announced

Having suffered multiple delays already, developer Kinetic Games has given an update on the Phasmophobia PS5 release date.

The game had begun with a tentative August 2023 release on PS5 and PSVR2 until a fire in the developer’s offices and technical hurdles set it back to October 2023, and then indefinitely.

The developer shared an update on its Steam page for the co-op supernatural horror game, bringing some extra details on the upcoming console release.

Kinetic Games has confirmed that the new Phasmophobia PS5 release date window is set for later this year during their in-game Halloween event, so October at the latest.

”We’re thrilled to announce that the console update will be released this year, during our in-game Halloween Event” wrote Kinetic Games in a blog post.

The developer has found porting the popular horror title to consoles and PSVR2 difficult. But the upside is it has led to a change in strategy to ensure that once the game does get a console release, it will be part of a seamless whole with the PC counterpart and VR platforms.

”Hey Ghost Hunters, we’ve got some news for you, and it’s exciting…

Firstly we want to thank our incredibly passionate community for being patient with us while we work on the console update. With last year’s estimated release date ultimately being delayed, we shared the frustration with console players and had to make sure that when we announced a new release date, it was one that we could meet.”

”We are collaborating with Unity to work on the console release, as well as general performance optimisations for both console and PC, this will ensure that the console update runs optimally and to the high standards that we set for the game. Working with them means that we can work alongside them on new content for all platforms, allowing faster development of new updates.

Future updates for the game will be released on all platforms simultaneously to ensure that cross-play is always available.”

The developer also confirmed the price for Phasmophobia on all platforms at launch will be $19.99.

What is Phasmophobia about?

Phasmophobia involves a team of four players investigating paranormal activity in various locations. The team must use all the ghost-hunting equipment available to gather as much evidence as possible.

It has been on Steam in Early Access since September 18, 2020 where it currently enjoys an ”Overwhelmingly Positive” rating from players after more than 500,000 reviews.

The game became a viral sensation after becoming a favorite of Twitch streamers. It’s playable on both flat screens and VR.