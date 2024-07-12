The First Descendant Destiny Plagiarism Accusations Addressed by Nexon

Nexon has issued a statement addressing accusations that The First Descendant lifted icon art from Destiny. The issue was first brought to light last week by Forbes’ Paul Tassi, and even caught Bungie‘s attention. This morning, Nexon issued a statement to IGN pledging to “make adjustments.”

Did The First Descendant really steal Destiny’s icon art?

There’s no denying that a plethora of The First Descendant’s icons highlighted by Tassi look practically the same as Bungie’s. Fans have since conducted their own investigation into the matter, and have theorized that the issue stems from Nexon using an icon database called Iconduck, which has an entire set of Destiny icons.

The designer of the aforementioned Destiny icon set has admitted that the art was “ripped from the font files created by Bungie and its designers.”

In its statement to IGN, Nexon neither confirmed nor denied anything but expressed its admiration for Bungie. The company said that The First Descendant sought inspiration from Destiny, and that it takes the accusations seriously.

Nexon says it’ll make adjustments to “ensure that the imagery that may appear similar clearly reflects the unique identity of our game.” The publisher also promised to continue improving The First Descendant.