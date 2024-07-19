Splitgate Servers to Remain Online for Now

1047 Games has confirmed that the servers for Splitgate will remain online for the next few months despite the announcement of Splitgate 2. The company “has no plans” to shut down the game’s servers at the moment but has removed the ability to purchase Splitcoin due to its incompatibility with Splitgate 2.

Splitgate servers may be taken offline in 2025

In an FAQ for the game’s upcoming sequel, the developer has confirmed that players “will be able to play Splitgate through the end of 2024.” However, it then added that “what we do with Splitgate next year is, to be completely honest, unknown to us right now.” Splitgate 2 is due to be released in 2025 and 1047 Games “know that it is common to kill the servers of the previous version of a game when a new one comes out.”

Players are advised to keep an eye on the game’s Discord server for more news about Splitgate’s future according to the FAQ. We would recommend that those who still have things they want to do in the free-to-play multiplayer shooter get these done sooner rather than later in case the game does go offline in 2025.

For now, though, the ability to purchase the game’s premium currency, Splitcoin, has been completely removed. This is because neither the currency nor any cosmetics players have purchased with it will be transferred to Splitgate 2. Any remaining Splitcoin that players have purchased will need to spent in Splitgate.

Splitgate 2 will be a “bigger and better game.” As such, the characters, weapons, and progression system will all be different. The old cosmetics will not fit the new characters or weapons. The developer intends to reward Splitgate players if they make the jump over to the new game, although how this will be done is yet to be confirmed.