Tracking PS5, PS4 Trophies Made Easier by New PS App Update

A nifty little PS App update has made tracking PS5, PS4 trophies easier. The update comes with useful shortcuts for the game users are playing at the time on their paired console, and essentially eliminates the need to temporarily exit the game screen in order to check trophy progress.

Opening the PS App anytime during gameplay will bring up shortcuts for activities like game tips and trophies. Players can then view their trophies as they play, so those who are in the midst of trophy hunting need not exit the game screen on their console or go to third-party websites.

If you’re playing a multiplayer game, there’s also a new shortcut to accept multiplayer invites if your app is open, but I personally feel that it’s easier to just hit the PS button on the DualSense and accept an invite rather than fiddling with a phone during a multiplayer game.

The tips and trophies shortcuts are much welcome, however. Not all players will need tips but I do find myself wanting to know how many more headshots I need to take in order to pop a trophy, and I’d rather use the PS App for that.