PS Stars Brings Back Days of Play 2024 Campaigns to Make Up for Outage

Sony has brought back two PS Stars collectibles campaigns from Days of Play 2024. The loyalty program was down for the entirety of Days of Play and then some, locking many out of the limited-time collectibles. Players now have a second chance to unlock them after Sony originally denied them the opportunity.

PS Stars Days of Play 2024 collectibles and how to unlock them

Players have 29 days from today to unlock the ‘A Flip of the Virtual Coin’ and ‘Coin of the Classics’ collectibles. The former requires playing any of the following PSVR 2 games:

Ghostbusters Rise of the Ghost Lord

Walkabout Mini Golf

Before Your Eyes

‘Coin of the Classics’ requires playing any of the following games:

Tomb Raider Legend

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Sly Cooper & The Thievius Raccoonus

Do note that these campaigns aren’t available to PS Plus Essential subscribers, for some reason. The aforementioned classics are also available for standalone purchase from the PS Store and don’t require subscribing to Premium, so we’re not sure why Essential users aren’t seeing these campaigns. Sony might change its mind again, but at the time of this writing, Essential users are out of luck.

If you’re wondering about the points-based Days of Play campaigns, it’s unlikely that they’ll return.