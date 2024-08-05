HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 Teaser Flashes Memorable Game Scene

HBO Max has released The Last of Us Season 2 teaser trailer, setting the stage for what’s coming in 2025. The clip is only 24 seconds long, but those who’ve played The Last of Us Part II will note that it packs a lot, starting with a memorable scene of Ellie in Jackson. There’s also a glimpse of Abby that you’ll miss if you blink.

What we’ve learned from The Last of Us Season 2 trailer

The teaser can be viewed below. This article may contain spoilers so proceed beyond the teaser at your own risk.

I saved her.



A sneak peek of Season 2 of the @HBO Original Series #TheLastOfUs, coming in 2025 to Max. pic.twitter.com/PQljcvlOsx — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 5, 2024

In the teaser above, Joel claims that he saved Ellie, which forms the basis of the events that unfolded in the second video game. In TLOU 2, Ellie’s relationship with Joel becomes strained when she realizes that he lied to her about the events that took place in the hospital.

The bloodbath at the hospital is also why Abby comes into the picture. She is seeking revenge for her father’s murder, and, well… players know the rest.

It remains to be seen how the show tackles the entirety of TLOU 2 — including that controversial Joel and Abby scene — as it is a pretty narrative-heavy game.