Dragon Age: The Veilguard Release Date Possibly Leaked By Artbook

The Dragon Age: The Veilguard release date window seems to have leaked through a web page for a new art book. The Art of Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be an official companion to the game. Many expect the book to be released either on the same day as the game or slightly afterward, and its publication date gives a hint as to when that may be.

Recent rumors have claimed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard will be released late in October 2024. The Art of Dragon Age: The Veilguard has a publication date of October 30, 2024. Previously, official artbooks for Mass Effect Andromeda and Dragon Age Inquisition were released on the same day as the game, so many are hoping that The Veilguard will also be released on or before October 30.

Other BioWare artbooks have been released at different times, though. Anthem’s art book was released a couple of weeks after the game. More controversially, Mass Effect 3’s art book was released before the game itself and managed to spoil several aspects of the game for those who received it. While BioWare has learned from the mistakes with Mass Effect 3, there’s a chance that Dragon Age: The Veilguard could be released earlier in October too.

Reddit managed to capture a screenshot of the artbook’s web page before it was removed. The “oversized” art book showcases concept art from the “lovingly crafted” world of Thedas. Readers will “see characters as you’ve never seen them before — from concept to final design, explore the world and varied cultures of Thedas with splash art designs and props from the beautiful locales in the game, and inspect the armory — examining in detail hundreds of weapons and armor.”