PS Store ceased sending receipts for claiming free games

PS Store Spamming Email Receipts for PS Plus Free Games Again

In April 2023, we reported that Sony had finally ceased the practice of spamming our inboxes with PS Store receipts for free games. Well, it looks like that peace lasted a little over a year. After claiming PS Plus Essential August 2024’s lineup this morning, I found numerous “Thank you for your purchase” emails in my inbox, making me panic a little thinking my account was hacked and someone went shopping.

It’s unclear if PS Store receipts for PS Plus free games have returned for good or not

While this isn’t a huge issue in the grand scheme of things, receipts for freebies never made sense and can be quite a nuisance if you’re frequently claiming free content from the PS Store. Sackboy: A Big Adventure, for example, has 40+ free add-ons that would generate an annoying amount of $0.00 receipts.

Here’s what I was greeted with this morning:

When I claimed the free DLC for Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, I received yet another email. Do note that Sony never stopped emailing receipts for some free content, like free-to-play games.

PSN services are no stranger to glitches, so we’re not sure if said email receipts have returned for good or if this is just a temporary glitch. Here’s hoping it’s the latter.

