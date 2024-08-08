The Occultist: Paranormal Horror Game Announced for PS5

Developer DALOAR and publisher Daedalic Entertainment have revealed The Occultist, a new paranormal horror game coming to PS5 in 2025.

In The Occultist, players will step into the shoes of Alan Rebels as he embarks on a harrowing journey to the enigmatic island of Godstone, determined to uncover the truth behind his father’s mysterious disappearance. Equipped with his mystical pendulum, Alan must navigate the foggy streets and eerie buildings of Godstone, a place once home to a notorious cult known for its disturbing experiments and rituals.

The story of The Occultist unfolds as Alan Rebels explores Godstone, using his paranormal talents to communicate with the ominous souls that linger in its desolate streets and buildings. As he delves deeper into the island’s dark history, Alan’s convictions about the occult are put to the ultimate test.

Check out The Occultist announcement trailer below, which shows an in-engine look at what the game will offer.

The Occultist trailer and key details

Here’s some of the key features of The Occultist.

Mystic Pendulum: Utilize the pendulum’s five unique mechanics to interact with and manipulate the environment.