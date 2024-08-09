PS Store Testing New Game Review System

Sony is testing a Steam-like system for written reviews on the PS Store. The company previously rolled out a five-star rating system, but seems to be refining that to allow players to express themselves.

New PS Store game reviews being tested for select titles

Reddit users reported receiving emails asking them to review select games including Helldivers 2, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, and Resident Evil 4. The emails contain a link that leads people to a review form on PlayStation’s website.

In true Sony fashion, the emails have also gone out to players who purchased disc versions of the aforementioned games. However, only those who’ve purchased a digital copy from the PS Store are allowed to leave a review.

Although the system is in early testing right now, the general consensus among players is that Sony should display a player’s number of hours played along with their review. There’s no shortage of angry trolls on the internet who review bomb games for irrelevant reasons after plunging hundreds of hours into them.

But displaying a player’s number of hours played might prove to be a difficult task for Sony, who has yet to fix the PS5’s busted play time counter.