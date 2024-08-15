Big Xbox Exclusive Will Be Announced for PS5 Soon – Report

Numerous known insiders have claimed that a major Xbox exclusive is headed to PS5 soon, and an announcement will come as soon as next week. There is some debate among the insiders over which title is being ported, but they’re all pointing towards a Gamescom 2024 announcement.

Which Xbox exclusive could be headed to PS5?

The rumor began on ResetEra, where insider Shinobi602 claimed that at least one “big” Xbox game will be announced for PlayStation next week. Soon afterwards, an insider who goes as eXtas1stv on X claimed that the game in question is Forza Horizon 5, and it’ll be out on PS5 within the next few months.

Following this, Insider Gaming — a publication owned by reliable insider Tom Henderson — claimed to have heard that Forza Horizon 5 is indeed the next game to land on PS5, but Windows Central‘s Jez Corden disputes this. According to Corden, Forza Horizon 5 is in development for PS5 but it’s not the game that’s being announced next week.

All four insiders have dismissed speculations that Starfield will be announced for PS5 at the event.

Microsoft is set to host one of its biggest ever booths at Gamescom 2024, which will kick off on Wednesday, August 21.