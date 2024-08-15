Concord Accessibility Options Includes Character Optimization, Ping System, and More

In just one week, the PS5 console exclusive Concord will be available on physical and digital store shelves. Firewalk Studios aims to give every player an enjoyable experience. As such, the developer announced all the Concord accessibility options players can expect when the game launches on PS5 and PC later this month.

What Concord accessibility options you can expect on release?

In a post on PlayStation Blog, Firewalk detailed all the Concord accessibility options you can expect on launch day. These include both gameplay and menu options that will allow anyone who wants to check out the shooter a chance to enjoy it.

To ease new players into Concord, there will be a playable training experience that will teach newcomers the core mechanics and basics of its gameplay. It can also be repeated, allowing players to refresh their memory on the basics at any point. Additionally, a How to Play in-game menu was created to give more robust details.

Concord’s Ping System won’t just let players ping a player they see on screen. The created ping will also create an in-world icon, play directional vibrations, and play character voice over.

The Concord accessibility options also include character optimization features to certain freegunners. These specific characters were designed with abilities and weapons for players who experience motor barriers. Here is the rundown of the optimized characters from the PlayStation Blog:

Lark: Lark’s gameplay focuses on moving around the map and placing spores to create an extended area that buffs your teammates and debuffs your enemies, rather than engaging in direct combat. Also, Lark’s weapon does not rely on precision or require a direct line of sight to the enemy to be effective. It fires a projectile that hangs in the air, and then bursts into homing projectiles when a target comes close.

Jabali: Jabali’s weapon and both of his abilities have a strong homing component, which may reduce the amount of precision required to hit targets. His Life Pulse Orb also stays in the world after he throws it, so even if you miss, your allies can still retrieve it.

Daw & Kyps: Both Freegunners have kits that can focus on placing supportive elements around the map, allowing you to support your team without engaging in direct combat. They also have burst weapons, which may reduce the amount of fine aiming needed while shooting.

The Concord accessibility options also allow players to modify general menu navigation, controls, gameplay, vibrations, interface, audio, and graphics. The specific details can be found in the link below. Firewalk states this is “just the starting point” for these options. Other settings will be announced in the future.

Concord launches for PS5 and PC on August 23, 2024.

(Source: PlayStation Blog)