Fans May Have Figured Out Which Xbox Game is Launching on PS5 Next

Following yesterday’s report that Microsoft will announce another PS5 port of an Xbox console exclusive, fans may have figured out which game is being talked about. Several known insiders confirmed that Microsoft will make the announcement during Gamescom 2024 next week, but there was some debate over which title is being ported next.

Could Microsoft Flight Simulator be the next Xbox console exclusive to land on PS5?

At least two known insiders, including Tom Henderson, claimed that they’ve heard rumblings of Forza Horizon 5 making its way to the PS5. However, The Verge’s Tom Warren and Windows Central’s Jez Corden disputed this. Starfield was another name that was being thrown around, but all insiders unanimously dismissed those claims.

This brings us to trusty ol’ Reddit. A user pointed out earlier today that in January 2024, Discord member Gestridens made a series of claims about Xbox games landing on PS5, nearly all of which turned out to be true. Those claims were made at a time when even journalists dismissed suggestions of Microsoft going multiplatform, so that’s saying something.

According to the leaker, Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the games headed to PS5. This might not be the “major” title that players were anticipating, but it is one of Microsoft’s biggest franchises, with the latest release earning unanimous praise.

We’ll find out next week if this speculation is accurate.