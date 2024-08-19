Xbox’s Indiana Jones May Launch on PS5, Insider Suggests

An insider has suggested that one of the “major” Xbox Game Studios title launching on PS5 is MachineGames’ Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. We’ve known for a while that Microsoft is porting more Xbox games over to PlayStation, and the next announcement is expected during gamescom 2024 this week, but we’ve heard more about the company’s plans from insiders rather than its leadership.

Could both Marvel’s Blade and Indiana Jones be launching on PS5?

Ahead of the highly-anticipated announcement this week, there was a lot of speculation surrounding the “big” Xbox game that’s landing on PS5. Names like Forza Horizon 5 and Microsoft Flight Simulator have been thrown around, but WindowsCentral’s Jez Corden seems to be teasing that it’s Indiana Jones.

Corden recently penned an article in which he claims that there’s a “large” chance the mystery game is Indiana Jones, which makes sense because Microsoft doesn’t own the IP and Disney may have had a role to play.

Although we don’t expect any announcement regarding Marvel’s Blade this week, it’s worth noting that when Arkane-developed Blade was unveiled, the reveal trailer did not initially have any mention of Xbox or Game Pass like Microsoft exclusives typically do, leading to widespread speculation that it’s also one of the upcoming games headed to PS5.

Meanwhile, Xbox players continue to demand better communication from Microsoft regarding its plans.