Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Collector’s Edition Includes Henry and Pebbles Statue

Warhorse Studios and PLAION have revealed a Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Collector’s Edition, including a statue of the protagonist Henry and his horse, Pebbles. The Collector’s Edition will be available on day one alongside the standard and Gold Editions of the game.

What’s in the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Collector’s Edition?

The Collector’s Edition is the most expensive version of the game available. For a price of $199.99, players on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S can get a copy of the game and the following goodies:

Gallant Huntsman’s Kit – includes St. Hubert’s hunting cap, Artemis’ crossbow, and Nimrod’s famous hunting coat

Expansion Pass

12″ Henry & Pebbles Statue

Coats of Valor Enamel Pin Set

Alley of Kuttenberg Cloth Map

The King’s Rebels Collectible Cards

Letter of Hope, which was entrusted to Sir Hans Capon

In the US and Canada, the Collector’s Edition will be available exclusively through GameStop. In Europe, the edition is available on Amazon. Be sure to check your local retailers in other regions for availability there.

The Expansion Pass and Gallant Huntsman’s Kit will also be included in the game’s Gold Edition for $89.99. The Expansion Pass will include three DLC expansions, which will be released at a later date and are yet to be detailed. The Shields of Seasons Passing is also an Expansion Pass bonus that is available on day one and will include four bonus shield designs.

Regardless of which edition players choose to purchase, “The Lion’s Quest” quest will be a pre-order bonus. While we don’t know exactly what the quest involves, players will get the legendary armor and weapon set belonging to the famous Knight Brunswick as a reward for completing it. The game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 11, 2025.