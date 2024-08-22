Official PS2 Emulator Quietly Being Improved by Sony

It looks like Sony is quietly busy improving its official PS2 emulator for PS Plus Premium offerings on the PS5 and PS4. In June, Sony deployed a revised emulator to bring its beloved classics to modern consoles following years of fan requests. However, the launch wasn’t exactly smooth and games like Sly Cooper were marred by technical issues.

Sony’s PS2 emulator has noticeable improvements, players say

Quite a few players have taken to forums like Reddit to report that they’re noticing significantly improved performance in games like Sly Cooper and TimeSplitters. The emulation still isn’t without issues, but Sony seems to be taking feedback on board.

“I just downloaded TimeSplitters and was really surprised by how well it ran,” wrote one Redditor. “Sly Cooper received a couple updates since I last played it so I decided to try it again and, wow, it runs so much better than how it did when it launched.” Others made similar observations.

Digital Foundry’s tech experts said in June that Sony’s emulation efforts are disappointing because a lot of the issues that PS2 games suffered from were already resolved by the retro emulation community.

Have our readers noticed any improvements? Let us know in the comments below.