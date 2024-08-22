PS Stars Points System Is Changing, But Not for the Better

Sony has announced that the PS Stars points system is changing, and it’s not good news for members. PlayStation sent out emails earlier in the evening, informing members that starting October 2024, their points will expire much sooner. And effective March 2025, certain purchases will no longer be eligible for points. Yikes!

Upcoming changes to PS Stars points system explained

According to the email we received, any points earned on or after October 24, 2024 will expire within 12 months if not used. Previously, PS Stars would allow members to accumulate points for up to 24 months. In simple words, if you don’t spend your points within a 12-month period, you lose them for good.

This will be an issue for those who don’t regularly make purchases from the PS Store, and tend to rack up points slowly. I advise claiming PS Store credit as soon as you can, and if you still have balance left over with the expiry date approaching, splash the remainder on digital collectibles. Something is better than nothing.

The second change effective March 1, 2025 makes all subscription purchases and renewals — including PS Plus — ineligible to earn points. This has particularly irked PS Plus members because buying/renewing subscriptions is the most common way to earn points.

On October 24th, PS Stars users will be prompted to accept Sony’s new terms & conditions (via PS App and web) if they want to maintain their membership.