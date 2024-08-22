Xbox Needs Revenue From PlayStation, Phil Spencer Admits

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has once again explained Microsoft’s decision to release select Xbox games on PlayStation, stating in no uncertain terms that the gaming division needs revenue from more platforms to remain viable. Spencer has often been criticized for inadequate communication when it comes to Xbox’s future plans, but in a very candid interview at Gamescom 2024, he made those plans crystal clear.

Phil Spencer on Xbox games being ported to PlayStation: We run a business

Despite all the rumors, Indiana Jones PS5 announcement surprised many because Microsoft initially went out of its way to pull the game from PlayStation, as it admitted in court while battling the Federal Trade Commission. During a Gamescom livestream, Spencer was quizzed about the announcement, to which he responded, “we run a business.”

“Last Spring we launched four games [on the Switch and PlayStation] and we said we were going to learn,” Spencer said. “I think at the Showcase I might have said that, from our learning, we’re going to do more.”

Spencer added that Xbox’s franchises are “getting stronger” and the console player numbers are also up, but he didn’t elaborate on the latter part of this statement. “It’s definitely true inside of Microsoft that the bar is high for us in terms of the delivery that we have to give back to the company,” Spencer continued.

Spencer cautioned that the games industry is rapidly changing and the community should expect more changes accordingly because there’s a lot of “pressure” right now from a business and financial standpoint. He said that Xbox’s multiplatform push is a strategy “that’ll work” for the platform as it endeavors to continue growing.

So, there you have it! Straight from the horse’s mouth and in plain English.