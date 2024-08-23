PlayStation to ‘Remain Best Place to Play’ by Partnering With More Global Devs

After successful endeavors in countries like China and South Korea, Sony Interactive Entertainment is looking for budding PlayStation devs in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The company has announced its new MENA Hero Project, through which it will support small devs in the region as part of its efforts to “ensure that PlayStation remains the best place to play.”

Expect more PlayStation games from global devs

The MENA Hero Project will support developers and studios in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia. Sony will provide up-and-coming devs with mentorship, training, and financial support.

“The Hero Project incubator programs aim to identify promising local developers and support them in bringing compelling gaming experiences to global gaming communities,” Sony wrote in a press release. “As part of our evolving journey to ensure that PlayStation remains the best place to play, we’re committed to developing regional incubator programs capable of identifying new and diverse developers worldwide.”

Sony already has a long-running China Hero Project, and last year, it announced the India Hero Project. In March 2024, the company revealed five upcoming indie games from Indian studios but did not provide any details or release information.