Sony’s Concord Is Performing Worse Than High-Profile Flops

Concord is apparently a sales flop on the PS5 and PC. Such is the state of Sony’s first-party multiplayer shooter that it’s apparently outperforming (in reverse order, that is) other high-profile flops like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Redfall, although it’s probably worth mentioning that Redfall benefitted from a Game Pass launch. Still, things just aren’t looking good for Concord.

Concord PS5, PC sales are an expensive disaster

Reviewers and players unanimously agree that Concord actually isn’t a bad game. Its biggest downfall is that it comes with a price tag of $40, but fails to stand out in a sea of similar shooters including Overwatch 2 — a free-to-play game Concord is evidently inspired by. People just aren’t seeing a justification for spending money on the game right now.

In its opening weekend, Concord failed to even hit 700 concurrent players on Steam, and at the time of his writing, only 142 players are in the game. Suicide Squad, which was widely panned, managed over 10,000 concurrent users at launch. And the irony here is that Concord isn’t being panned. If you want a more surprising comparison, flopped single-player game Immortals of Aveum peaked at 751 concurrent users.

This is truly a disaster of epic proportions for a game that was in development for a whopping eight years. Sony needs to come up with a plan to save Concord, and fast.