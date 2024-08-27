DualSense Edge Just Got a Solid New Update

Sony just rolled out a new DualSense Edge update, which makes it super convenient to update and use the peripheral. No, we’re not talking about the price update in Japan, rather the new PlayStation Accessories app on PC that allows users to fully customize the pricey controller.

As mentioned above, the new PlayStation Accessories app allows users to not only update the controller’s firmware, but also fully customize it from their PC — no PS5 required.

Patch notes are as follows:

Version: 2.0.0.13

“PlayStation Accessories” is the new name for “Firmware updater for DualSense wireless controller”.

With your DualSense Edge wireless controller, you can now create, edit, and switch between custom profiles on PC.

We’ve made significant improvements to the overall design and user experience.

You will need to update your DualSense Edge to the latest firmware before you can take advantage of the new feature.

Though we can’t customize the standard DualSense, the PlayStation Accessories app will allow users to update its firmware from the PC as well.

As a reminder, DualSense can be connected to the PC both via a USB cable and Bluetooth. You can use a Bluetooth adapter as well, but not all adapters are supported.