PS Plus Extra, Premium September 2024 Games Possibly Revealed Early

Sony may have accidentally revealed two of PS Plus Extra and Premium September 2024 games early, if player reports are anything to go by. We already know that members will be treated to The Plucky Squire and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions in September, and it looks like Final Fantasy XVI and Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game may be added to the list.

When will Sony announce the full PS Plus Extra, Premium September 2024 lineup?

Sony is expected to reveal next month’s full PS Plus Extra and Premium games lineup during the week ending Friday, September 13. However, last night, PS Plus users reported seeing both Final Fantasy XVI and Killer Klowns in the PS Plus catalog.

PS Plus Premium members confirmed that they were able to download and start playing both games before Sony pulled the plug. One user reported being able to download Killer Klowns via PS Plus, and provided a screenshot that shows the game now locked with a PS Plus symbol, indicating that it was meant to be added to the service.

To keep expectations in check, PS Store is known for bugs and glitches, so this could be a mistake. However, it’s equally possible that both games are in fact part of the September lineup, and Sony accidentally set them live a little too soon.