Concord eBay Listings at Wild Amounts of Money Following Shut Down

Recently, PlayStation and Firewalk Studios announced Concord would go offline on September 6, 2024, and refunds will be issued to customers. That means in just two more days, the hero shooter will not be playable on PC or PS5.

Shortly after the statement was made, the game was no longer purchasable digitally. However, some physical editions could still be found in stores. Now, people are attempting to sell them on eBay for wild amounts of money.

Why are people trying to sell copies of Concord?

Simply put? To make money.

It seems the announcement of Concord’s imminent closure has sparked interest for physical copies. Some may believe the value of disc copies will increase due to the game’s unique situation, allowing those who are “fortunate” to find one make a quick buck. Or in one case, maybe make a quick $25,000.

As of this writing, searching “Concord PS5” on eBay sees a total of 59 results. Not including the Jordan 5 Retros that appear, the results vary between sealed disc copies of Concord and the limited edition PS5 DualSense controller. At retail, the hero shooter cost $39.99. Now, just several hours before it shuts down, physical versions of Concord are selling anywhere from that retail price to over $200. Much of the listings are over $99, with a few lone listings in the $60 range and below. Most notable is the person selling it at $25,000 — which is absolutely wild.

The Concord themed PS5 DualSense controller has also seen a jump in price on eBay. In that same search, the controller is listened anywhere between $160 and $300. However, unlike the game, players can use the controller after September 6, 2024.

The secondary market for video games is filled with some unexpected prices for certain video games. A physical copy of Fortnite for PS4, which is now a free to play game, sells for over $100. PS4 copies of Deadpool also sell for around $70 and above. So, it isn’t a surprise people may believe the interest of Concord physical editions may be the same. Only time will tell if this will be the next collector’s item or just another disc found at your local landfill.