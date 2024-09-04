Sony Doesn’t Have Enough Original IP, Says Company Leadership

Sony leadership reckons that the company doesn’t have enough original IP, including in its PlayStation division. The Group is making a “multibillion-dollar” investment into creating original content in a bid to widen its share of the entertainment industry, and in an interview with Financial Times, expressed its desire to “foster” new IP from the beginning.

Is PlayStation really lacking original IP?

“Whether it’s for games, films or anime, we don’t have that much IP that we fostered from the beginning,” Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki told Financial Times. “We’re lacking the early phase (of IP) and that’s an issue for us.”

Totoki added that Sony, as a whole, has been better at finding new audiences for existing popular IPs, and thinks that the company won’t grow without creating content from scratch for higher returns.

While new IP is certainly welcome, these comments are a little puzzling when it comes to PlayStation because the company has numerous game franchises that it fostered from the beginning (or could have), but they have since been abandoned. Look no further than the featured image above for some hints. Heck, one of PlayStation’s biggest new hits from the PS4 era, Bloodborne, has pretty much been left to die… at least that’s what it looks like right now.

Meanwhile, games like Until Dawn get another lease of life in form of a remake, and we’re not quite sure who asked for that.