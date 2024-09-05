PS Plus Extra, Premium Might Lose These Games in October 2024

We normally don’t share speculations about games leaving PS Plus but are making an exception starting October 2024, and for a good reason. Sony has lately been removing games either with little notice or no warning at all, locking players out of titles mid campaign. Meanwhile, players have somewhat figured out a pattern of departures, and have been bang on the money with their predictions, like in the case of Star Ocean games. So, here we are…

Games likely leaving PS Plus Extra, Premium in October 2024

Reddit user kayrakaanonline, who has been excellent with their predictions, pointed out that the following games are approaching the 12-month mark in October, so some of them could be leaving the catalogs:

Gotham Knights

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

Dead Island Definitive Edition

Outlast 2 (note: horror game The Evil Within was pulled ahead of Halloween)

Elite Dangerous

Then, there are those that were added 18 months ago, which include:

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (new on Xbox)

Doom: Eternal

Riders Republic

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Slay the Spire

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Paradise Killer

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Dishonored: Definitive Edition (Premium)

Other than the above, GTA: San Andreas is expected to leave the service after less than 6 months, in line with Red Dead Redemption 2’s 3-month stay. Then, we have Tales of Kenzera: Zau, which might leave at the 6-month mark in October, in line with other EA games.

Don’t say you weren’t warned. Get those games started and/or finished!