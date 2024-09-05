Sony ‘Positive’ About Next PS5 Multiplayer Game Following Mega Flop – Report

Sony is reportedly “very positive” about PS5’s next live service / multiplayer game despite releasing the biggest flop in video game history. It has been a wild year for PlayStation, which saw the company release hit multiplayer game Helldivers 2, and the complete opposite of that with Concord. But apparently, Sony is confident about Payday-esque Fairgame$.

Will Sony’s next PS5 multiplayer game land?

PlayStation Studios will have plenty of lessons to learn from the Concord disaster, which is good news for Jade Raymond’s Haven Studios because its debut endeavor will need those lessons learned.

Fairgame$ is a multiplayer heist game releasing on the PS5 and PC, and one thing that already goes in its favor is that the genre isn’t oversaturated.

“I know people are a bit sceptical about it, but I’ve heard that internal chatter is very positive about it,” said GamesIndusty.biz’s Chris Dring in an episode of GI Microcast (via ResetEra). Dring claims he’s “heard good things” about Raymond’s baby, and reckons that Sony will be pretty focused on ensuring a successful launch.

Fairgame$, which was officially unveiled in 2023, doesn’t currently have a release date or window. It’ll launch simultaneously on the PS5 and PC. Here’s hoping public perception will be more positive around its release.