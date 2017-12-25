Biggest Gaming Surprise of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

As far as surprises go, it was a busy year in gaming. From shocking game announcements to unprecedented business decisions, there was a lot to be surprised by. That’s not even counting all of the great games that seemingly came out of nowhere.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Biggest Gaming Surprise of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Biggest Gaming Surprise of 2017 Winner

NieR: Automata’s Credits Sequence

I experienced a lot of emotions while playing NieR: Automata. I wound up crying multiple times, but through the sheer genius of Yoko Taro and company, the most emotional I got was during the game’s amazing credits sequence. It’s a truly groundbreaking scene that shows how connected everyone is, and how compassionate people can be to complete strangers. It helps underline Ending E’s message of hope, and it genuinely moved me.

The rest of our Game of the Year 2017 award winners will be announced during this week, leading up to the reveal of PlayStation LifeStyle’s Game of the Year 2017 on December 29. This year will go down as one of the greatest in gaming, so we’re very excited to unveil all of our picks!

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your biggest gaming surprise of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

