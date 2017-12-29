Best Indie Game of 2017 – Winner

The end of the year has rolled around, which means it’s time to sum up 2017 with the Game of the Year Awards. PlayStation LifeStyle is doing our year-end awards slightly different from previous years. We wanted to put more importance on the nomination for each award, so we limited each category to five games. That’s not many, especially in a year stacked with great titles. It took a lot of careful deliberation to come up with each list.

As far as indie games go, it was a pretty great year in gaming. Not only did were there plenty of impactful games from small studios, but independent deelopers like Ninja Theory managed to show that they can produce AAA-like experiences.

Last week, we announced PlayStation LifeStyle’s nominees for the Best Indie Game of 2017. Here’s a reminder of what got nominated:

Best Indie Game of 2017 Winner

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

While this year was stacked with phenomenal indie games, few could match the high production values of Hellblade. Throw in its great portrayal of a tricky subject, and it winds up being the best indie game that the year has to offer. Our review said, “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is a complete experience for a bargain price. Struggling through life as a psychosis sufferer is an alarming experience, and Hellblade provides an illuminating glimpse into the lives of those afflicted by such terror. Combat is visceral, yet on the game’s easiest mode should prove no problem for those interested in experiencing the story. At an asking price of $29.99 USD, the campaign is just long enough to feel like this is money well-spent. It’s yet another stellar title from Ninja Theory, and I can only hope this is the first of many “independent AAA” games to come from the veteran studio.”

Of course, we’d also love to hear what you think. Did your favorite indie game of 2017 match our pick, or would you have liked to see one of the other nominees take the award? Stay tuned to find out the rest of the winners this week!

