The Attack on Titan 2 ESRB Rating Talks About Discernible Genitalia
The Attack on Titan 2 ESRB rating is now available. Like the first game, Attack on Titan 2 is rated Mature. That’s not remotely surprising for such a violent game, and the ESRB also mentions that while Titans have “exposed buttocks,” they also “lack discernible genitalia.” The more you know!
Check out the full Attack on Titan 2 ESRB rating below:
This is an action-adventure game based on the characters and events of the series Attack on Titan. Players assume the role of a young soldier who, along with a unit, battles giant man-eating titans that threaten towns and villages. As characters fly around battlefields with wired jetpacks, they use swords to cut off titans’ limbs, killing them with a slash at the back of the neck. Battles are highlighted by large splashes of blood when titans are hit; finishing blows often result in larger blood-splatter effects, staining the environment and the camera. Titans are sometimes depicted eating human characters, and in one instance, biting off a character’s limb. Throughout the game, Titans are depicted nude, with exposed buttocks, though they lack discernible genitalia. The word “sh*t” appears in the dialogue.
For more information on the upcoming action game, check out how publisher Koei Tecmo describes the upcoming release:
KOEI TECMO America is excited to unveil today that Attack on Titan 2, the sequel to 2016’s titanic action game, Attack on Titan, is currently in development for physical release on the PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system, and Xbox One, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, Nintendo Switch, and digitally on Windows PC via Steam.
Attack on Titan 2 delves deeply into the fascinating narrative of Attack on Titan’s second season and offers players versatile action and new challenges, as it introduces the newly improved omni-directional mobility gear offering advanced freedom of movement and targeting precision to counter enhanced Titan movements.
Players will be able to try their new moves against these fearsome Titans as they control characters from a Titan-sized roster! Outside of battle they will be able to deepen their relationships with their fellow squad-mates while gaining greater insight into life within the walls thanks to more advanced RPG elements.
Attack on Titan 2 is set to release in March 15, 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation Vita (this version isn’t coming to the west), Nintendo Switch and PC.