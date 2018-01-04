The Attack on Titan 2 ESRB Rating Talks About Discernible Genitalia

The Attack on Titan 2 ESRB rating is now available. Like the first game, Attack on Titan 2 is rated Mature. That’s not remotely surprising for such a violent game, and the ESRB also mentions that while Titans have “exposed buttocks,” they also “lack discernible genitalia.” The more you know!

Check out the full Attack on Titan 2 ESRB rating below:

This is an action-adventure game based on the characters and events of the series Attack on Titan. Players assume the role of a young soldier who, along with a unit, battles giant man-eating titans that threaten towns and villages. As characters fly around battlefields with wired jetpacks, they use swords to cut off titans’ limbs, killing them with a slash at the back of the neck. Battles are highlighted by large splashes of blood when titans are hit; finishing blows often result in larger blood-splatter effects, staining the environment and the camera. Titans are sometimes depicted eating human characters, and in one instance, biting off a character’s limb. Throughout the game, Titans are depicted nude, with exposed buttocks, though they lack discernible genitalia. The word “sh*t” appears in the dialogue.