Following news that Ghost of Tsushima has officially gone gold, the title’s ESRB rating surfaces online. As expected, the ESRB classified Sucker Punch’s latest action adventure as rated ‘M’ for Mature. What’s especially interesting, however, are details featured in the rating summary. Players can anticipate decapitated heads, dismemberment, and other forms of intense violence, of course. Oh, and there is partial nudity in the form of a “man’s exposed buttocks.”

An ESRB rating summary for Ghost of Tsushima makes note of the partial nudity in its very last line. The sentence in question reads as follows: “The game also depicts a man’s exposed buttocks as he bathes in a hot spring.” Might the bathtub scene with Geralt in The Witcher 3 finally have some worthy competition? We’ll have to wait and see.

The rest of the ESRB’s rating summary provides an overview of Ghost of Tsushima’s varying levels of violence, as well as the types of weapons that will help protagonist Jin Sakai partake in said violence. For example, in addition to swords, Jin’s arsenal will include poisoned darts and bows. The character’s attacks will sometimes lead to the dismemberment or decapitation of his enemies, actions that are “often accompanied by large blood-splatter effects.” Furthermore, assassination kills can result in sword impalement, neck stabbing, and more.

Ghost of Tsushima is slated to launch in just a few weeks on July 17th for the PlayStation 4. Players will need to install a 7.7GB day one patch, Update 1.01, that fixes bugs and localization issues. Meanwhile, the base game should take up about 50GB of space.

