Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3 Coming to PlayStation 4, View Game List

January 7, 2018Written by Tyler Treese

Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3

Back in 2016, Atari released two retro compilations under the Atari Flashback Classics banner. It appears that isn’t all they have in store, though/ A trophy listing on PSNProfiles confirmed that a third compilation is on the way, and that it’ll include games like Adventure IIYars’ Return, and Saboteur.

Here’s the list of confirmed games (50 games were in each of the prior compilations, so it’s likely that more will be available in the full game):

  • Adventure II
  • Air Raiders
  • Aquaventure
  • Astroblast
  • Atari Baseball
  • Atari Football
  • Avalanche
  • Canyon Bomber
  • Fire Truck
  • Frog Pond
  • Holey Moley
  • Maze Invaders
  • Millipede
  • Monte Carlo
  • Pool Shark
  • Saboteur
  • Sky Diver
  • Star Raiders
  • Super Breakout
  • Xari Arena
  • Yars’ Return

For even more on the upcoming Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3, check out the game’s trophy list:

Platinum

  • Platinum Trophy
    Earn all trophies

Bronze

  • Unearthed
    Try every game
  • A Full Belly
    Score 100 or more in Frog Pond
  • 3-Alarmer
    Get Extended Play in Fire Truck with two players
  • Victory Lap
    Get Extended Play in Monte Carlo at Medium setting

Silver

  • Sabotage Savant
    Reach a score of 20,000 or higher in Saboteur
  • We Don’t Actually Need a Photograph
    Complete all 32 levels in Xari Arena
  • I Have a Headache
    Get to round 10 in Holey Moley
  • Salvage Master
    Retrieve at least 6 treasures in Aquaventure
  • Excavation
    Clear the level in Canyon Bomber
  • Maze Evader
    Get to the top of the local leaderboard in Maze Invaders
  • Safety Patrol
    Clear the level in Avalanche
  • Skywriting
    Spell SKYDIVER
  • Clean Sweep
    Shoot at least 15 objects in a row in Astroblast without any score penalties

Gold

  • Undefeated
    Finish Adventure II without dying once
  • Shark Attack
    Clear an entire Rack in Pool Shark
  • Triple Ace
    Score at least 65 before refuelling and at least 90 overall in Air Raiders
  • Imp-ressive
    Do 99 points of damage to the Imp
  • Commander
    Achieve a Commander rating in Star Raiders
  • 8-Bit Slugger
    Beat the computer in Atari Baseball
  • Yars Strike Back
    Achieve a score of 300,000 or higher in Yars’ Return

Atari Flashback Classics Volume 3 is set to release in 2018 for PlayStation 4.

