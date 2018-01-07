MX vs ATV All Out Gets a Brief Gameplay Trailer

THQ Nordic has released a gameplay trailer for Rainbow Studios’ upcoming off-road racer, MX vs ATV All Out. Although the video is very brief, it contains “100% in-game material,” according to the publisher.

“All Out is the culmination of Rainbow’s decades-long commitment to creating the most comprehensive and FUN off-road racing games!” said THQ Nordic’s Klemens Kreuzer last September. “Whether your pulling off stunts on your own private compound, exploring wide-open terrain in a UTV, or racing in 16-player online competitions, All Out invites players of all ages and skill levels to experience the freedom of racing and competing off-road.”

Promised features include:

2 player split-screen and 16 player online modes!

Various competition modes including Supercross, Nationals, Opencross, Waypoint, Tag and more!

Insane stunt system that tests your limits in freestyle mode!

Your own private compound that you can turn into a show room for all of your customized vehicles!

Vehicle tuning and upgrades with original performance parts!

Rider style! Choose gear from numerous companies or compete with one of the many top professional riders from around the world!

MX vs ATV All Out will release on March 27 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

