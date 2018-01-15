PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More  •  PSN / PlayStation Network News, Games and Downtime Updates

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Wins Writer’s Guild Award for Best Writing in a Video Game

January 15, 2018Written by Chandler Wood

Writer's Guild of Great Britain Awards

On January 15, the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain announced the winners for the Writer’s Guild Awards. In the category for Best Writing in a Video Game, Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe together with Tameem Antoniades took home the Writer’s Guild Award for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. It was announced last year that Battlefield 1 and Hellblade had each been nominated.

Here’s the full list of winners for the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain awards.

Outstanding Contribution to WritingCaryl Churchill
Best Online Comedy
Showreel for One Word or Less Parts by Marek Larwood
Best Long Running TV Series
Holby City, Series 19, Episode 2 ‘Rocket Man’ by Peter Mattessi
Best Writing in a Video Game
Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice by Tameem Antoniades and Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe
Best Children’s TV Episode
Counterfeit Cat: Room of Panic by Tim Bain
Best Radio Comedy
Sarah Kendall: Australian Trilogy ‘A Day In October’ by Sarah Kendall
Best Long Form TV Drama
Taboo by Chips Hardy, Steven Knight, Ben Hervey, Emily Ballou
Best First Novel
The Bureau of Second Chances by Sheena Kalayil
Best First ScreenplayUnder the Shadow by Babak Anvari
Best Radio DramaThe Things We Never Said by Ming Ho
Best Play for Young Audiences
How to Be a Kid by Sarah McDonald-Hughes
Best PlayThe Children by Lucy Kirkwood
Best ScreenplayMiss Sloane by Jonathan Perera
Best TV Situation Comedy
Inside No. 9 ‘The Bill’ by Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton
Best Short Form TV Drama
The Witness for the Prosecution by Sarah Phelps

Hellblade may have won the award for the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain, but The Writer’s Guild of Western America award winners will be announced on Sunday, February 11, with both Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Horizon: Zero Dawn being nominated. It’s great to all of these amazing games being honored by writer’s guilds around the globe.

Tags: , ,
Expect to See Spider-Man PS4’s Box Art Soon
Kerbal Space Program Trophy List Has Players Visiting Plenty of Planets
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of CraveOnline Media, LLC, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.