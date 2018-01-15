Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Wins Writer’s Guild Award for Best Writing in a Video Game

On January 15, the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain announced the winners for the Writer’s Guild Awards. In the category for Best Writing in a Video Game, Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe together with Tameem Antoniades took home the Writer’s Guild Award for Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice. It was announced last year that Battlefield 1 and Hellblade had each been nominated.

Here’s the full list of winners for the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain awards.

Outstanding Contribution to Writing Caryl Churchill Best Online Comedy Showreel for One Word or Less Parts by Marek Larwood Best Long Running TV Series Holby City, Series 19, Episode 2 ‘Rocket Man’ by Peter Mattessi Best Writing in a Video Game Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice by Tameem Antoniades and Elizabeth Ashman-Rowe Best Children’s TV Episode Counterfeit Cat: Room of Panic by Tim Bain Best Radio Comedy Sarah Kendall: Australian Trilogy ‘A Day In October’ by Sarah Kendall Best Long Form TV Drama Taboo by Chips Hardy, Steven Knight, Ben Hervey, Emily Ballou Best First Novel The Bureau of Second Chances by Sheena Kalayil Best First Screenplay Under the Shadow by Babak Anvari Best Radio Drama The Things We Never Said by Ming Ho Best Play for Young Audiences How to Be a Kid by Sarah McDonald-Hughes Best Play The Children by Lucy Kirkwood Best Screenplay Miss Sloane by Jonathan Perera Best TV Situation Comedy Inside No. 9 ‘The Bill’ by Reece Shearsmith and Steve Pemberton Best Short Form TV Drama The Witness for the Prosecution by Sarah Phelps

Hellblade may have won the award for the Writer’s Guild of Great Britain, but The Writer’s Guild of Western America award winners will be announced on Sunday, February 11, with both Dishonored: Death of the Outsider and Horizon: Zero Dawn being nominated. It’s great to all of these amazing games being honored by writer’s guilds around the globe.