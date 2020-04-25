Jenny Esson, a medical professional and mental health consultant who worked on Ninja Theory’s Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, has lost her battle with the novel Coronavirus. She was 45 years old.

News of Esson’s passing was shared by the developer on Twitter along with a photo of her favorite scene from the game.

We’re saddened to hear of the passing of Jenny Esson, a friend & contributor to #Hellblade. One of our lived-experience partners, Jen was a ray of sunshine; teaching us the power of hope in difficult times. Jen told us she loved this scene so much. Her story lives on in Senua’s. pic.twitter.com/t9ezCG1zvW — NinjaTheory (@NinjaTheory) April 24, 2020

Back in 2017, Esson told Games Industry that it was a “real privilege” to work on Hellblade and add her perspective to the development process.

“For me being involved, especially developing Senua’s character, has been really important, and being able to bring in my perspective of what I see and what I hear, has been a real privilege,” she said. “There are some tough subjects in there that are being tackled with honesty.”

Esson was working at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough National Health Services Foundation Trust (CPFT) at the time of her death. Our thoughts go out to her family and loved ones.

Rest in peace.

