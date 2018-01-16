PlayStation Store Global Update – January 16, 2018

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.

North American Update

January’s PlayStation Plus Lineup

Pre-Orders

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT ($59.99)(out 1-30)

DISSIDIA FINAL FANTASY NT Digital Premium Edition ($84.99)(out 1-30)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ ($59.99)(out 1-26)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ FighterZ Edition ($94.99)(out 1-26)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ Ultimate Edition($109.99)(out 1-26)

EA SPORTS UFC 3 Champions Edition ($79.99)(out 1-30)

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD ($59.99)(out 1-26)

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD Digital Deluxe Edition ($69.99)(out 1-26)

Out of Ammo ($14.99)(out 1-30)

PS4 Games

Albert and Otto ($11.99/PS+ $9.59)

Beholder Complete Edition ($14.99/PS+ $13.49)

DISSIDIA® FINAL FANTASY® NT Open Beta Test (Free)

Energy Invasion ($2.99)

InnerSpace ($19.99/PS+ $17.99)

Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition ($39.99)

Kingdom: New Lands ($14.99)

Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes ($9.99)

RESIDENT EVIL 7 biohazard Gold Edition ($49.99)

Royal Bundle ($9.99)

Sea Defense Bundle ($9.99)

Street Fighter® V – Arcade Edition Plus Bonus Offer ($39.99)

Street Fighter® V – Arcade Deluxe Edition Plus Bonus Offer ($69.99)

Super Pack 5 in 1 by 8Floor ($19.99)

Warframe: PlayStation Plus Booster Pack II Bundle (Exclusive to & Free for PS+)

PS4 Add-on Content

3on3 FreeStyle – 2018 PlayStation®Plus Bonus Pack (Jan)(Exclusive to & Free for PS+)

Injustice 2: Enchantress ($5.99)

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2: Champions Character Pack ($1.99)

Skyforge: Class Bundle ($44.99)

Street Fighter V – Arcade Edition – S3 Char. Pass Plus Bonus ($29.99)

South Park: The Fractured but Whole: Super Streamer Starter Kit (Free)

World of Tanks Asst. DLC ($54.99 and up tp $87.99)

WWE 2K18 Enduring Icons Pack ($9.99)

PS Vita Games

Energy Invasion ($2.99)

Next Page: European Update »

Pages: 1 2 3