First-Person Bullet Hell Blasters of the Universe Launches on PSVR Next Month

The folks over at Secret Locations have announced today that Blasters of the Universe will be making its way onto PlayStation VR next month on February 27. Much like its name suggests, the game is an intense VR battle that promises to be fairly difficult. as any first-person bullet hell game should be.

Players will be tasked with trying to take down the evil genius Grand Master Alwyn, and in order to do that, players will have to pick and choose from tons of parts and modifiers to create weapons in order to take down his minions. As you progress through the game, new pieces of weapons will unlock, allowing players to continuously adapt their playstyle. Blasters of the Universe will require two PlayStation Move controllers, and with the thousands of bullet patterns the game promises to have, you’ll be moving a lot.

According to Secret Locations, the game boasts three different game modes; Campaign, Endless, and Challenge mode. Campaign mode, as many would assume, combines the narrative of the story with the gameplay. Endless mode allows players to play in a classic arcade-style environment that lets them try and set a high score as they strive to live. The last mode, Challenge mode, will feature weekly objectives that players must try and complete as they blast their way through bullet hell.

For more on the upcoming game, check out below:

Grand Master Alwyn (formerly Allen Fitzpatrick) is an insecure man-child who was once the undisputed king of the local arcade. He uploaded his consciousness into virtual reality in the 90s and constructed a vast virtual universe in his own likeness. For decades, he’s been ruling VR with a pixelated fist, backed by the crude army of minions he created, waiting for anyone who dares challenge him. Waiting for anyone… to just talk to.

Blasters of the Universe is set to launch on February 27.