New Character and Weapons Unveiled for Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet

More information about the upcoming Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet was released this week, including some new images regarding upcoming characters and weapons. Bazalt Joe is a top GGO (Gun Gale Online) rank player, and a humanoid that comes equipped with a particularly rare “Type-X” artificial intelligence and can think, take action and provide a variety of support. For a look at him and some of the special equipment coming to the game, check out below:

According to Bandai Namco, Joe is also cheerful and popular among the squadron members. He is persistent and never complains about the result of the game. When victorious, he provides valuable information and gives good items. The Gun and Sword Special equipment will be available when players clear a certain event with Kirito. This equipment will be able to deal with any situation from short to long range. Furthermore, exclusive skills for this Gun and Sword Special equipment will also delight the fans.

For more information on the upcoming game, here’s how Bandai Namco describes the upcoming action RPG:

Features: • Welcome to the World of Guns: Gun Gale Online from Sword Art Online II is visually enhanced, with many landscapes to discover in an all new original story supervised by series creator, Reki Kawahara. • Unreal Visuals: Get lost in a lifelike world developed by Dimps with realistic and robust environments and textures made possible by Unreal Engine 4. • Friend or Foe: Challenge tough bosses that require friends in co-op or play against them in 4-on- 4 battles. • Realistic and Heroic Gun Play: plenty of one-of-a-kind and beautifully Designed weapons to choose from and unique skills to create.