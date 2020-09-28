Bandai Namco Entertainment showcased the new content coming to Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris during a presentation at Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online. The content consists of free and paid DLC 1, the former of which will come in the form of Additional Scenarios. Fans can expect the free “Ancient Apostles” DLC to begin releasing this fall on an unspecified date. Meanwhile, the paid content, “Blooming of Forget-me-not,” presently lacks release details.

There are four Additional Scenarios in total, each focusing on a different character. In the first Scenario, “Ancient Apostles: Reaper of the Woods,” the heroine Sinon will face a brand-new boss known as Fatal Scythe. A press release from Bandai Namco notes that Kana Akatsuki, writer of the Violet Evergarden light novel series, penned the script for “Reaper of the Woods.” The other three Additional Scenarios will focus on Tiese, Sekla, and Silica.

A trailer for Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris’ free and paid DLC 1 teases all of the above. The final 30 seconds or so of the following video features a first-look glimpse at what awaits in “Blooming of Forget-me-not.”

Bandai Namco originally released Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris in July of this year, following a coronavirus-related delay. This particular adventure follows the anime’s Alicization arc, allowing players to take on the role of Kirito and explore the “mysterious virtual world” referred to as the Underworld.

Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris the title is on sale on PSNis out now on the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. At present, at a 30 percent discount, bringing the sale price down to $41.99.

[Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment]